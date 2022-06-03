Vokkaliga leaders to hold protest in Bengaluru

In protest against alleged insults meted out to poet Kuvempu by textbooks revision committee chairman Rohith Chakrathirtha, Vokkagaliga leaders, writers, and various progressive organisations have decided to stage a massive protest in Bengaluru under the leadership of ‘Vishva Manava Kranthikari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samiti’.

Various pontiffs will be the part of the protest and leading the march. The date will be fixed after seeking permission from the police. The protest will be led by Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

Writer L.N. Mukundaraj said that efforts to sow poisonous ideas in the children’s minds should be resisted. Advocate C.H. Hanumantaraya said that Kuvempu was the proponent of Manava Dharma and insulting him was not acceptable.