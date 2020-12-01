Govt. event cancelled following spat between Mysuru DC and MLAs

MYSURU

01 December 2020 00:33 IST

It was improper to hold ‘Spandana’ without inviting the MLAs, says R. Ashok

A programme launched by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri in Mysuru now stands cancelled in the wake of a spat between her and a section of the MLAs in the district.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who was in Mysuru on Monday, told reporters that he had instructed the Deputy Commissioner to cancel the programme Spandana, which had been launched to bring the administration closer to the people in rural areas of Mysuru district.

After the inaugural event of Spandana was held in Nanjangud last Thursday, Ms. Sindhuri had planned a series of such programmes in different taluk headquarters of the district to redress the grievances of the public.

After receiving a call from Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on the stand-off between the Deputy Commissioner and the MLAs, Mr. Ashok said he held a discussion with Ms. Sindhuri on Sunday. “I have told Ms. Sindhuri how to conduct herself with the MLAs and how the MLAs should respect the Deputy Commissioner,” he said.

Emphasising the need for the Deputy Commissioner to elicit the support of MLAs while conducting programmes, Mr. Ashok said it was improper to hold ‘Spandana’ without inviting the MLAs. He said programmes should be arranged keeping in mind the convenience of the MLAs and they should be given their due as per protocol.

Even though the MLAs need not be present when the officials attend to the individual grievances pertaining to khatha, podi, old age pension etc. during the progamme, Mr. Ashok said the MLAs should be invited for the inaugural programmes.

Ms. Sindhuri and H.P. Manjunath, Hunsur MLA, were engaged in a war of words after the latter complained of alleged breach of protocol. After Ms. Sindhuri replied to the charges through a letter released to the media, Mr. Manjunath said he would explore legal options for redressal of “breach of privilege” of an elected representative.

JD(S) MLA representing K.R. Nagar, S.R. Mahesh, who had earlier joined other MLAs in criticising Ms. Sindhuri for not consulting them while fixing the date for Spandana programmes in their respective taluks, had questioned her appointment as DC in September this year even before her predecessor B. Sharat could complete a month in the post.