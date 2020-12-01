Vokkaliga Development Corporation will be reality during BSY tenure: Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Monday said the Vokkaliga Development Corporation will become a reality during the tenure of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Ashok, who belongs to the Vokkaliga community, said he had discussed the matter relating to setting up the Vokkaliga Development Board with Mr. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Ashok said he was in touch with the community leaders, pontiffs and organisations and added that he was committed to setting up the corporation. Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also a Vokkaliga, has assured that the government was committed to setting up the corporation.

The demand for setting up the entity has gained momentum after the State government set up development corporations for Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Marathas.

‘Sacrifices by leaders’

Fielding queries on the proposed expansion of Ministry, Mr. Ashok said Muniratna, who recently won the bypolls from Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency, would be inducted into the Ministry along with N. Nagaraju (MTB) and Shankar.

He said the BJP government had come to power in the State because of the sacrifices made by these leaders. “It is our duty to make them Ministers,” he said. Mr. Yediyurappa has taken a decision and the party was awaiting directions from the High Command, Mr. Ashok said.

Reacting to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar’s claim that a video CD was behind the suicide attempt by Chief Minister’s political secretary Santosh, Mr Ashok said the Congress leader had such a statement out of desperation to gain some political relevance after the party’s rout in the by-polls.

The real reason for him to consume sleeping pills will be revealed by Mr Santosh himself now that he has recovered, Mr Ashok said

Ruling out the possibility of replacing Mr. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, Mr. Ashok said there was no such proposal before the BJP’s Central leadership. The Revenue Minister said he himself has met a couple of Central BJP leaders, who had denied there was such a proposal before them.