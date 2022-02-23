Vokkaliga community will not desert JD(S): HDK

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Vokkaliga community will not desert the party during the lifetime of party patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Fielding queries from reporters on the speculation over Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar trying to lure JD(S) MLAs belonging to the Vokkaliga community, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he need not be worried about the people alienating themselves from the party despite the designs of the Congress leaders to win over the legislators. For, the community will remain with the party at least during Mr. Gowda’s lifetime, he said.

The Congress party and its leaders will pay a political price for luring the community’s MLAs, he remarked.

Denying that he was trying to win over Congress leaders to the party in a “reverse operation”, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was not in touch with any Congress leader, a former Minister in this regard. “There is no need for any reverse operation. I have capable party workers to face the situation,” he said.

However, he said he foresaw several Congress leaders themselves coming forward and knocking on the doors of the JD(S) with the internal squabbles in the Congress set to increase as the Legislative Assembly elections come closer. But, he also sought to make it clear that he was not waiting for any leader from other parties to join JD(S) as he has already identified candidates for 128-130 Assembly seats. “So, there is no question of fielding them from our party in these constituencies where candidates have already been identified,” he said.

Fielding questions on the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the death was in no way connected to the hijab controversy gripping the State.

However, he admitted that the developments in Shivamogga will have an impact on the elections. He accused the national parties of mislead youth from Dalit and backward communities and “coming to power on the sacrifices made by the families of the innocent victims”.

He said the BJP Government in the State was responsible for the law and order situation in Shivamogga. Mocking at Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s reported proposal to order an inquiry against the Police Department, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the situation had arisen because of the State Government’s failure as there were reports that the victim was facing a threat to life.

Hijab row

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who blamed the Congress for wasting the time of the recent legislature session, claimed that his party was planning to move an adjournment motion in the Assembly. He said the party was in favour of a discussion on the impact of hijab row on the education in the State.

To a question, he said the Congress was not in favour of a discussion on the hijab row in the Assembly.