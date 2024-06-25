Voices supporting multiple Deputy Chief Minister posts grow louder

As the demand in the Congress seeking appointment of more Deputy Chief Ministers gathered momentum with a few senior Ministers supporting the idea, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday taunted them by remarking that if appointing Deputy Chief Ministers is a solution then the entire Cabinet could be appointed to the post.

While the demand for appointing more Deputy Chief Ministers on caste lines had been made publicly before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress high command had asked them to maintain silence till the elections. Despite the Congress not putting up an impressive performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the demand has resurfaced with Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and K.N. Rajanna reiterating it and Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan supporting the idea.

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been advocating multiple Deputy Chief Minister posts to be given to those representing SCs, STs, and Lingayats as part of power-sharing mechanism with all communities. Those in favour of the demand are asking for three to five Deputy Chief Minister posts, party sources said. The demand is being seen in political circles as an effort by the Chief Minister’s camp to dilute the power of incumbent Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. On Monday, Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in Channapatna that the demand would be decided by the high command.

“If appointing (more) Deputy Chief Ministers is a solution, the Chief Minister can remain and the rest of the Ministers can be given the post. Is that possible? If selecting Deputy Chief Ministers from communities and districts is to appease someone, then everyone would have used the same strategy,” Mr. Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

Suresh supports

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar’s brother and former MP D.K. Suresh said: “I do not have information about such demands. However, it is better that the party appoint five Deputy Chief Ministers. The party should provide a Deputy Chief Minister position to all communities. The high command should decide on it.”

He listed Ramalinga Reddy, Mr. Jarkiholi, G. Parameshwara, Eshwar Khandre, M.B. Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, R.V. Deshpande, and K.H. Muniyappa to be considered for the post.