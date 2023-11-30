Voices of dissent against caste census not binding on party, says Mahadevappa

November 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Making it clear that the Congress party was in favour of the caste census, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said the voices of dissent against the report was not binding on the party and the Cabinet.

Fielding queries from reporters about the opposition expressed to the caste census report from sections of the party, Mr Mahadevappa said there may be opinions at variance with the stand of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the issue, but “ultimately the Cabinet is supreme”.

When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as AICC, are in favour of the caste census, where is the difference of opinion on the issue in the Congress party, he questioned. “A few individuals may express their views, but it does not mean it is binding on the party and the Cabinet,” he said.

Responding to queries on pre-natal sex determination and female foeticide racket in Mysuru, Mr. Mahadevappa said a committee headed by the District Health Officer has been constituted to investigate the matter. Based on the report, action will be taken against the persons found guilty,” he said.

He recalled that a Bill to regulate medical establishments had been introduced when he was the Health Minister. Under the provisions of the Bill, a committee comprising District Health Officer, District Surgeon, and other officials was to mount a vigil on the private medical establishments and submit periodic reports.

The committee had now been activated and told to carry out an investigation and submit a report.

Though he expressed confidence in Congress winning in four out of the five States which went polls recently, Mr. Mahadevappa said the mandate in the State elections was not a referendum to the Lok Sabha elections. For, the issues will be different in State election and Parliamentary polls.

However, he said the country had not made any substantial progress during the BJP’s rule. The levels of poverty and malnutrition remained the same while exploitation of Dalits and violation of human rights continued. Vital indicators had not showed any improvement, he said.

He recalled that the “unscientific” decision to demonetize currency notes in 2016 had left the working class, farmers, rural people and middle class with no money. “Without money what will they buy? The purchasing power of the people had been taken away by the unscientific decision on demonetisation”, he said.

