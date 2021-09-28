Vodafone Idea completes 4G migration in Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru

Bengaluru

28 September 2021 18:23 IST

Telecom operator claims average mobile data traffic capacity has been enhanced by almost 75% in these cities

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has completed the process of upgrading its infrastructure in Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mangaluru as part of a bigger exercise to migrate its 3G spectrum to 4G in the Karnataka telecom circle.

According to the company, the reinforcement of its existing 4G infrastructure with 5 MHz of 900 MHZ and 2100 MHz band in these cities means that Vi customers in Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mangaluru will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. With this migration, the existing 4G infrastructure in these four cities would be ramped up for wider coverage, better network quality and stronger traffic carriage capacity. The company claims that average mobile data traffic capacity has been enhanced by almost 75% in these cities.

Arvind Nevatia, Cluster Business Head-Karnataka, A.P. &Telangana, Vodafone Idea, said, “Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with expansion on 900 MHz as well as 2100 MHz layers has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides better indoor network experience for Vi customers in some key cities in Karnataka. We have seen substantial data traffic growth in these cities post completion of 3G to 4G re-farming exercise.”

The telco said efforts were on to complete the migration exercise in the rest of Karnataka at the earliest.