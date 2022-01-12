Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated

The birth anniversary celebrations of India’s spiritual giant, Swami Vivekananda, and National Youth Day under way at Karnataka Law Society’s RL Law College in Belagavi on Tuesday. COVID-19 restrictions across the district meant the celebrations were symbolic.

Belagavi

12 January 2022 22:44 IST

The district administration organised celebrations of Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary and National Youth Day in Belagavi. The celebrations were symbolic due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sri Mokshatananda Swami of Sri Ramakrishana Mission addressed a group of youth at the Vivekananda memorial on the mission premises at Belagavi Fort.

He asked youth to study the works of Swami Vivekananda, understand his ideals and follow them.

Swami Vivekananda laid stress on developing empathy as the foundation of a spiritual order. “That should guide all our lives,” he said. He not only understood Indian spiritualism deeply but also interpreted it in a simple and modern language so that people around the world can understand it. And, all this was achieved in his short life, he said.

Resource persons S.U. Jamadar said that the people of Belagavi are blessed as Swami Vivekananda spent nearly two weeks in the city, before leaving for the U.S.

Sri Atma Pranananda, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, Deputy Secretary of the zilla panchayat Bheemappa Lali and others were present.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day were also celebrated at Karnataka Law Society’s RL Law College in coordination with the NSS wing.

College principal A.H. Hawaldar garlanded the photo of Swami Vivekananda and addressed the gathering.

He spoke about the principles by which Swami Vivekananda lived and encouraged students to follow the ideals.

NSS volunteers Mallikarjun Pujari and Krishnakumar Joshi spoke. Senior professor G.M. Wagh, NSS programme officer Rahul Bhandurge, staff members and students were present.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day were celebrated in adherence with COVID-19 protocol at Shaikh College of Education in Belagavi.

Principal Indira Sutar, who inaugurated the event, urged the youth to take inspiration from the life of Swami Vivekananda. “You need to understand that your effective and constructive participation in society can change the nation,” she added.

Student Rukayya made a speech. Faculty members Usha D.B. and Lakshmi Kamble were present.