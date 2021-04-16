Vivek Gowda’s photographs on display

Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has organised an exhibition of photographs by Vivek Gowda from April 17 to 21 at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballal Bagh in the city.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday, April 17 at 5 p.m. in the presence of eminent photographer Guruduth Kamath Udupi, Bharatanatyam artist Vani Rajagopal Chennai and poet, lyricist and editor of Arso Konkani monthly Wilson Kateel. The exhibition remains open to the public on all days till April 21 between 11 am and 7 pm. Admission is free.

The event is supported by Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy, Blink Films, Craft Zilla and Art Kanara Trust, said a release.

Mr. Gowda is a cinematographer and photographer who conveys stories and conditions of human life through videos and images. His areas of expertise are in the genres of video editing, cinematography, people and documentary photography.

Mr. Gowda was declared as the “FIP Photographer of the Year 2020” by the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) for his photo story of Intha Fishermen in Myanmar. He has received the “Best Editor” award from Hamsa TV in 2017, won many international awards and accolades in different photography contests of various countries.

He has also bagged AFIP (Artist FIP) distinction from Federation of Indian Photography.

He runs a company named “Blink Films,” where he mainly focuses on shooting advertisements, feature films, weddings and filming corporate events. Mr. Gowda is a resident of Mangaluru.

For details on the exhibition, contact Mr. Gowda, 9740644511/ vivekphotography2011 @gmail.com or Rajendra Kedige, 94800 14812/artkanaratrust @gmail.com.