Vitamin D-mimicking molecule shows therapeutic benefits on breast cancer-associated liver injury, says study by JSSAHER scientists

May 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

A study by scientists of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) has shown that Quercetin, a dietary flavonoid found in abundance in apples, grapes, berries, onions, tea and red wine, mimics vitamin D and has significant therapeutic benefits on breast cancer-induced liver inflammation and fibrosis.

The study, which was recently published in Frontiers in Nutrition journal, assumes significance in the light of the unhealthy dietary habit and sedentary lifestyle leading to vitamin D deficiency among the people in the country.

“According to recent studies, it is estimated that 100 crore people across all ethnicities and age groups have low vitamin D concentrations across the globe. In India, approximately 49 crore people are Vitamin D deficient of which 31 per cent are children and adolescents. Low Vitamin D levels may put people at a higher risk for breast cancer. This is due to increased indoor activities and inadequate exposure to sunlight and dietary factors (inadequate Vitamin D intake)”, said Prasanna Santhekadur, Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry, JSS Medical College, Mysuru, who led the study.

“Therefore, sunlight exposure is the most important natural source of vitamin D and most people should be able to make all the Vitamin D they need from sunlight. Minimum 15 minutes of sunshine three times a week usually will help a lot. Additionally, night shift workers especially women with disturbed sleeping patterns and insufficient production of antioxidant hormone Melatonin are more prone to breast cancer due to the disturbance in menstrual cycle”, he said in the statement.

“If cancer-susceptible women get Vitamin D or Vitamin D-mimicking Quercetin, a potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic compound from their diet or dietary supplements with proper sleeping habits, they may even stop the cancer occurrence, growth and progression. Liver is one of the vital organs of the human body and it does various metabolic functions. Liver inflammation and fibrosis are very common in breast cancer patients and protecting the liver in these patients helps in overall survival”, the statement said.

The study shows how the “dietary flavonoid Quercetin inhibits major hallmarks of breast cancer such as cell proliferation and tumour angiogenesis and also protects the liver from breast cancer-induced inflammation and fibrosis by activating Vitamin D receptor (VDR) in similar fashion to that of Vitamin D”, the statement said.

The study, which was carried out under the leadership of Prasanna Santhekadur along with his PhD students Nirmala G.S., Varsha D. S, Lakshana D.P. in collaboration with Subba Rao, Department of Bio-Chemistry, Shashanka Prasad from JSS School of Life Sciences, Ashwini T.S. from JSS Dental College, and Ravi Shankar from Department of Anatomy at JSS Medical College, was financially supported by Department of Science and Technology funding and partially supported by Department of Biotechnology and Karnataka Science and Technology Academy.