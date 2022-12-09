Vital organs retrieved from brain-dead youth

December 09, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Vital organs from a 17-year-old youth, who was declared brain-dead after he met with an accident near Channarayapatna, were retrieved at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. A team of experts retrieved the heart, two kidneys, liver, cornea from him and they were transported to the respective hospitals through a green corridor.

Narayana Gowda, the only son of Ramesh and Radha of Nuggehalli in Channarayapatna taluk, met with an accident on December 6. He was taken to Adichunchanagiri Hospital, where he was given first aid. From there he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. He did not respond to treatment due to brain stem injury. He was declared brain-dead by doctors at the Trauma Care Centre on Thursday.

Following counselling, the parents gave their consent to donate the vital organs of their son. The body was handed over to the family after the organs were retrieved. The organs have been utilised, said a release issued by the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru.

CONNECT WITH US