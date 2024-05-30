Visvesvaraya Technological University Belagavi sets record by announcing results on the day exam ends

Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has set a new record by announcing results of final year degree on the day the examination ended on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time in the 25-year history of the university that the results of 42,323 students of final year BE/B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan were declared on Thursday, the day their examination ended.

The last paper ended at 5.30 p.m. The results of students were sent to their mobile phones in three hours at around 8.30 p.m.

Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar has in a press release said that those who have cleared all their earlier examination and completed their degree course can obtain copies of provisional degree certificates by applying online to the university starting Monday.

“Early declaration of results will greatly facilitate students for employment in various fields and higher education. We are committed to attuning governance at VTU towards the interest of students. This feat has been achieved by bringing revolutionary reforms in the academic, examination and research department,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.