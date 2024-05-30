ADVERTISEMENT

Visvesvaraya Technological University Belagavi sets record by announcing results on the day exam ends

Published - May 30, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The last paper ended at 5.30 p.m. and the results of final year students were sent to their mobile phones in three hours at around 8.30 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has set a new record by announcing results of final year degree on the day the examination ended on Thursday.

This is the first time in the 25-year history of the university that the results of 42,323 students of final year BE/B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan were declared on Thursday, the day their examination ended.

Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar has in a press release said that those who have cleared all their earlier examination and completed their degree course can obtain copies of provisional degree certificates by applying online to the university starting Monday.

“Early declaration of results will greatly facilitate students for employment in various fields and higher education. We are committed to attuning governance at VTU towards the interest of students. This feat has been achieved by bringing revolutionary reforms in the academic, examination and research department,” he said.

