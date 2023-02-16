ADVERTISEMENT

Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel plant will not be closed, promises CM

February 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel plant at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The State government will not give any opportunity to close down Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd. (VISL), a subsidiary of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, and the Centre will be urged to retract from its decision on the closure of the plant, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommi on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly.

In reply to B.K. Sangameshwara (Congress) and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BJP) during the zero hour, Mr. Bommai said he had written to Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to call one more expression of interest to seek investment from iron companies for reviving the plant. When the Centre had called first bidding for revival of the plant, no investor had shown interest. Later, the Board of Industrial and Financial Restructuring decided to close the company.

The plant began incurring financial loss following the closure of mining in Kudremukh by the KIOCL and later the plant was taken over by SAIL. Steps would be taken for revival of the plant and ensure jobs to existing employees, the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa told the State government to write to the Centre seeking its intervention for revival of the plant, which is Karnataka’s pride. Mr. Sangameshwara urged the government to pass a resolution in the House appealing to the Centre to take steps for revival of the plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US