Visually challenged girls excel in SSLC exam in Mysuru

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) by NR Foundation in Mysuru has achieved 100 per cent results in the SSLC examination the results of which were announced recently. The overall pass percentage achieved by RMSD for the SSLC result for the batch 2021-2022 is 100 percent with three distinctions.

Ashwini G.M. topped the list with 94.40% marks, followed by Sandhya with 94.08 and Keerthi L. with 93% . A total of 13 students had appeared for the SSLC examination with 3 students securing A+.

The school which operates under the “Child centric project” supported by the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, is a completely free residential school from 1st standard to 10th standard for visually impaired girls.

R. Guru, Chairman, NR Group said, “The results like this help us achieve our basic objective to empower the disabled and to help them lead independent and dignified lives.”

Ashwini G.M., the school topper said, “I am grateful to the teachers at the school for guiding me.”