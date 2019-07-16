VISP workers take to social media to protest against disinvestment plan

Apart from conventional means of protests like road blockades, padayatras, and bike rallies, the employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), one of the oldest public sector industries in Karnataka at Bhadravati, are now using the social media platform extensively to mobilise opinions against disinvestment.

The firm, previously called Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd. (VISL), was re-christened VISP.

Amruth Kumar, secretary of VISP Workers’ Union, told The Hindu that as part of the ongoing protest, the functionaries of the union tweeted the message ‘#VISLonDeathBed’ on their social media handles on Monday. It was soon re-tweeted by retired employees of the firm and their family members, and activists of several organisations that have extended support for the struggle.

Some of the users tagged the office of the Prime Minister to their tweet requesting Narendra Modi to direct SAIL to withdraw from the disinvestment move. The pictures of the protest the workers have been staging since July 4 against disinvestment have also been shared on social media.

The Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) on July 4 floated a global invitation for expression of interest for proposed strategic disinvestment in its three steel plants, including VISP, Bhadravati. This has triggered strong protests from the employees of the firm as they feel disinvestment is detrimental to their interests.

The VISP was established in 1923 and came under the control of the Government of Karnataka later. The firm became a subsidiary of SAIL in 1989.

After its captive mine in Kemmannugundi was de-commissioned in 2004 owing to the expiry of lease period, the VISP began purchasing raw material in the open market, pushing up production costs and cutting into profit margin. The firm has been incurring losses since then.

The revival of VISP by allotment of captive mine to the firm and investment of funds for modernisation of the production facilities here was the long-standing demand of the workers. During his visit to VISP in 2015, Narendra Singh Tomar, who was the then Union Minister for Steel, had assured that if the State government sanctioned a captive mine for VISP, SAIL would invest ₹1,000 crore for modernisation of the firm.

Mr. Kumar said that though the State government had sanctioned a 150-acre captive mine for VISP in Block number 13/1 in Ramanadurga range in Ballari district in August 2017, the Centre failed to maintain its promise on investing funds for modernisation. While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections recently, B.Y. Raghavendra, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, had requested the voters in Bhadravati taluk to support him by promising to take measures for the revival of VISP. Mr. Kumar said that with expression of interest floated for disinvestment, the hopes of the workers on revival have been dashed.

Accusing the SAIL of step-motherly treatment towards VISP, Mr. Raghavendra said that from 1989 to 2019, the amount invested by SAIL for VISP was a mere ₹175 crore to meet expenses related to purchase of raw material and maintenance. SAIL has invested ₹75,000 crore in its other units during this period, he said. Mr. Kumar said private players are eyeing the vast land bank the VISP owns.

Terming VISP as part of the industrial heritage of Karnataka, he said every MP from the State should raise their voices in Parliament to retain it in the public sector.