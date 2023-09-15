HamberMenu
VISP celebrates Engineers’ Day in Bhadravati

September 15, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The officers and employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravati celebrated Engineers’ Day in memory of M. Visvesvaraya, who was instrumental in setting up the industry during the rule of Mysuru Kingdom, on Friday. The birth anniversary of M. Visvesvaraya is celebrated as Engineers’ Day.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra visited the industry and garlanded Visvesvaraya’s bust. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raghavendra said Visvesvaraya’s contributions to Karnataka were immense and highly impactful. Bhadravathi town could get the iron and steel industry because of him. Under the rule of Mysuru kings, he played a major role in setting up industries and creating jobs, he said.

B.L. Chandwani, Executive Director, K.S. Suresh, Chief General Manager, L. Praveen Kumar, General Manager, VISP Employees’ Association president J. Jagadeesha, and others garlanded Visvesvaraya’s bust on the campus.

The VISP was set up in 1918, and then it was called Mysore Wood Distillation and Iron Works. It commenced pig iron production in 1923. In 1936, it was named Mysore Iron and Steel Works. As a tribute to Visvesvaraya, it was named after him in 1976. The plant was taken over by the Steel Authority of India Limited in 1998.

