VISP being closed due to losses, Union Steel Minister informs Rajya Sabha

The process of closing the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) in Bhadravati was initiated due to high costs, low volume of production, and the lack of an operational captive iron ore mine in Karnataka, the Minister of Steel informed the Rajya Sabha on February 13.

Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia tabled a reply in response to a question by Sanjay Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister listed four reasons that caused losses. They are: high cost and low volume of production due to obsolete technology, high cost of raw material, highly competitive alloy steel market, and lack of an operational captive iron ore mine in Karnataka.

The Union Government approved the strategic disinvestment of VISP in principle in October 2016. However, shortlisted bidders expressed an inability to participate in the transaction, necessitating the annulment of the EoI for the disinvestment.

On October 14, 2022, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management issued an office memorandum for initiating the process for closure of the VISP. The Minister said as many as 267 regular employees were on the rolls of VISP as of February 1, 2023.

With the exception of the VISP in Bhadravati and the Alloy Steel Plant in Durgapur (ASP), all other plant of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) reported a profit in 2021–22.

VISP Employees’ Association president J. Jagadeesh said that the Karnataka Government had reserved 150 acres of captive mines for VISP in 2019. However, SAIL and VISP did not initiate the process to take over the land for mining. Earlier, there was a similar allotment in 2011, which was embroiled in a legal dispute.

Meanwhile, contract employees of VISP are continuing their protest opposing the closure proceedings. They want the plant to be revived.