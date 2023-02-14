ADVERTISEMENT

VISL protesters to meet Modi if demands are not met

February 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In the backdrop of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s reply in the Rajya Sabha about the closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) in Bhadravathi taluk, around 1,500 contract workers are planning to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if their demands are not met by February 26.

“We have faith in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and our MP B.Y. Raghavendra that they will help us. If that does not happen, then a large delegation from Bhadravathi will go and meet PM Modi when he comes to Shivamogga for airport inauguration,” said H.G. Suresh, VISL Contract Employees’ Association. 

He added that the 211 permanent workers and 53 officers who worked at VISL will be transferred to other plants which come under Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), but contract workers will have to face the heat of the closure which will cost them their livelihoods. The protest of contract workers has been going on for 27 days now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US