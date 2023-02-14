VISL protesters to meet Modi if demands are not met

February 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the backdrop of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s reply in the Rajya Sabha about the closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) in Bhadravathi taluk, around 1,500 contract workers are planning to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if their demands are not met by February 26.

“We have faith in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and our MP B.Y. Raghavendra that they will help us. If that does not happen, then a large delegation from Bhadravathi will go and meet PM Modi when he comes to Shivamogga for airport inauguration,” said H.G. Suresh, VISL Contract Employees’ Association.

He added that the 211 permanent workers and 53 officers who worked at VISL will be transferred to other plants which come under Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), but contract workers will have to face the heat of the closure which will cost them their livelihoods. The protest of contract workers has been going on for 27 days now.