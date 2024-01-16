ADVERTISEMENT

VISL employees stage protest in front of BYR’s residence in Shivamogga

January 16, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - Shivamogga

MP Raghavendra assures the protesters that he will take up the issue with minister concerned and officers in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra distributes sweets to the employees of VISL Bhadravathi as they staged a protest outside his residence in Shivamogga on Jauary 15. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The contractual employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravathi staged a protest in front of the residence of Shivamogga Lok Sabha MP B.Y. Raghavendra on Jan. 15.

The employees and their families raised slogans demanding that the plant be revived so that they could get enough jobs to keep them engaged throughout the month. As of now, they are hired only for 10 to 12 days a month, leaving them with salaries of about ₹6,000.

ALSO READ
Iconic VISL at 100 is a pale shadow of its old self

They urged the Centre to restart the unit on a full scale, since January 19, 2023, days after the Centre decided to close down the unit. Later, the Centre decided to restart the unit partially.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghavendra and Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa offered Ellu Bella (a mixture of sesame seeds and jaggery) to the protesters to mark the Sankranti celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raghavendra said he had been with the employees. He told them that he succeeded in getting the unit out of the threat of closure. “You all know my efforts in reviving the plant. I will continue to make efforts in this regard. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa has written a letter to the Centre. We will be meeting the leaders in Delhi in this regard,” he said.

He also clarified that the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) had not come forward to invest in the unit, as stated by some employees during the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US