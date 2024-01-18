VISL employees’ protest in Bhadravathi completes one year on Friday

January 18, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) employees’ protest against the closure of the plant at Bhadravathi will complete a year on Friday, January 19. Without a break, the contract employees have been staging the protest, demanding that the industry that once gave jobs to hundreds of people be revamped with investment.

The employees began the dharna in front of the VISL main gate in Bhadravathi on January 19, 2023, soon after they learnt that the board of directors of the Steel Authority of India Limited resolved to close their unit in Bhadravathi. The authority had recommended its decision to the Ministry of Steel.

The employees began a protest against the move. They wanted the Union government to reconsider it and revamp the unit in the interest of the employees. Among those who were badly hit were the contract employees. They were getting hardly 12 to 14 days of work in a month. If the unit was closed, they would lose that too, leaving them with nothing.

The protest gained momentum gradually as the State assembly elections approached. Leaders of all political parties reached the protest venue and extended their support. Every party assured the workers of revamping the factory if it came to power after the elections.

Mysuru rulers

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of Mysuru and Dewan Sir M. Visvesvaraya were instrumental in setting up the industry. The foundation for the industry was laid on January 18, 1918. The industry, spread over 3.8 sq km, began to operate in 1923. Visvesvaraya was head of the board of management of the industry for six years, even after resigning as Dewan.

Gradually, the industry increased its revenue, in addition to offering jobs to hundreds of people. The senior citizens of Bhadravathi, popularly known as Steel Town, remember that whenever the work shift changed, the roads to VISL were packed with hundreds of employees riding bicycles. The company had its captive mines at Kemmannugundi, Bandigudda, and Balekallugudda. The alloys and special steels produced in the VISL had high demand. The company had marketing offices in Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Nagpur, and Pune, besides Bengaluru. It had collaborations with steel industries in UK, USA, Austria, Australia, and Norway.

Only in recent decades has the company faced trouble. Due to the tough competition, the public sector unit could not make the same profit as it did earlier. It was declared a subsidiary of SAIL in 1989. The number of employees gradually came down. In August 2016, the NITI Ayog recommended the strategic disinvestment of VISP. The recommendation was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and the SAIL Board. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management invited Expression of Interest on July 4, 2019. However, there was no response. Due to insufficient bidder interest, the Union government stopped the strategic disinvestment process in October 2022.

Restarting moves

This was followed by the decision to close the plan in early 2023. Following the protests and efforts by people’s representatives, the Steel Ministry changed its decision. The company restarted its operations in August 2023. The raw materials are being supplied from Bhilai to resume operations at the primary mill, where steel rolling takes place.

“Because of the continuous protest and efforts of Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, the company has not been closed. Otherwise, the SAIL would have locked up the unit by now. We will continue the protest until our demands are fulfilled. We want the government to invest money and restart the company on a full scale,” said H.G. Suresh, president of the VISL Contract Employees Association.

