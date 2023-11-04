VISL: Centenary programme held in Bhadravati

November 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

A programme was held to mark the centenary celebrations of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited at Bhadravati on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators B.K. Sangameshwara, Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swami, Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanath Swami, scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and others attended the programme. Cine actor Doddanna and other former employees of the VISL organised the programme.

The guests and elected representatives recalled the past glory of the VISL, which gave employment to thousands of people in Bhadravathi for 100 years. However, in recent years, the industry has been in a bad state, with limited production. The number of employees has come down drastically.

Mysore king Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and his Dewan Sir M. Visvesvaraya began the construction of the Mysuru Wood Distillation and Iron Works in 1918. The unit was ready for production in 1923. Visvesvaraya looked after the unit for six years and ensured it did well. It is now a unit of the Steel Authority of India Limited.