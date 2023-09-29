VISL centenary celebrations on November 4 and 5

September 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The ex-employees and employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited at Bhadravathi have joined hands to hold a two-day event on November 4 and 5 this year to mark centenary celebrations of the company at Bhadravathi.

Popular Kannada film personality Doddanna, who is an ex-employee of the company, is the chairman of the VISL Centenary Celebrations Committee, and advocate M.V. Revanasiddaiah, who is also an ex-employee, is the secretary of the committee. In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Doddanna said the two-day programme would be attended by ex-employees and their family members, settled in different places. “This is a historic occasion. It is not a simple thing for any industry to complete 100 years. The construction was started by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1918, and the operations began in 1923. Sir M. Visvesvaraya, who was the Dewan of Mysuru State, chose the place for the industry and ensured the project was executed well”, he said.

Mr. Doddanna said he worked in VISL for 20 years, starting in 1968. He could never forget VISL and Bhadravathi. “I began working at the new rolling mill and later worked in all sections of the plant. Later, I took voluntary retirement and moved to Bengaluru because of opportunities in the film industry,” he said.

The actor said the committee had invited Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, ministers in the Karnataka cabinet, and other elected representatives for the programme. “Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of Mysuru has agreed to inaugurate the event on November 4. We have planned cultural programmes and felicitations for important personalities as part of the programme,” he said.

Further, he said that the Union and State governments should make efforts to revive the industry. “After the SAIL took over the VISL, production dropped. Recently, SAIL took the decision to close it down. We want the industry is revived. The State Government should take it from SAIL and run it. Through this event, we are putting pressure on the government to revive the industry”, he said.

M.V. Revanasiddaiah, advocate, and other members of the committee were present at the press conference.

