VISL: Bhadravati bandh receives good response

February 24, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

People on the road during the Bhadravathi bandh on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bhadravati bandh call given by various organisations in Bhadravati town opposing the closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL), a plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), received a good response on Friday. Hundreds of people, representing various organisations, participated in the protest march.

Almost all shops and commercial establishments in the business district were closed. A few businessmen, who had opened their shops, pulled down the shutters after the representatives of labour organisations convinced them.

Objects set on fire during the Bhadravati bandh call on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The protesters burnt tyres in a circle near the bus stand and raised slogans demanding the revival of the industry. Merchants, autorickshaw drivers, street vendors, and leaders of various organisations extended support to the bandh. 

The Ministry of Steel has decided to close the plant, which was founded in 1918 by the then-rulers of Mysore.The Centre took this decision, citing huge losses over the years and the absence of an active iron ore mine.

The plant has over 250 permanent employees and 1,300 contract employees. The contract employees have been staging protests opposing the closure. All political parties have endorsed their demands.

