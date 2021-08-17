Visitors to Mysuru palace are monitored by 125 cameras

Did you know that visitors to Mysuru Palace are monitored by 125 network cameras from the time they enter the premises till they exit it and the footage is stored for almost six months?

The smart surveillance system was installed about six years ago, replacing the CCTV system with the advanced Internet Protocol (IP) Surveillance, which is Internet-based. The feed from the cameras, some of which rotate 360 degrees, are monitored 24x7 at the control room by the police personnel from the Mysuru Palace Security.

The palace, which is spread across 72 acres, is among the most visited tourist destinations in the country with the annual footfall crossing 3 million before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The surveillance system was installed a couple of years ago”, Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board Subramanya told The Hindu. The surveillance system is so designed that each visitor will be monitored by one or more cameras from the time they enter till they exit, covering the baggage check area, footwear counter, main building and museum.

According to a statement by Axis Communication, which had installed the surveillance system, a holistic system was designed to enable perfect monitoring of the area and deployment of quick alarms for security breaches. The implementation covers every point of the property – from entry points to the parking areas with blind spots. The installation of network cameras has helped intelligent crowd management,, the statement added.

Heritage sites with its rich artefacts of national importance required calculated integration of intelligent solutions for its safeguarding and protection, the statement said while adding that the global video surveillance market size is expected to grow in view of increasing concerns of social distancing, public security and rising demand for remote monitoring, which will drive the growth of network camera industry.