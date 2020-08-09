Visitors throng waterfalls in Shivanasamudra amid COVID-19 fears

MYSURU

09 August 2020

A large number of visitors made a beeline to the twin waterfalls at Shivanasamudra near here on Sunday after the release of water from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs enhanced the natural beauty and splendour of the waterbodies.

Visitors in cars and two-wheelers began pouring into Gaganachukki and Bharachukki, the twin waterfalls separated by around 10 km, making use of the weekend holiday to enjoy the glorious spectacle of cascading waters and the mist, even amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Though the release of water from Kabini was brought down from the rate of 65,000 cusecs to about 30,000 cusecs on Sunday, the discharge from KRS remained in excess of 75,000 cusecs for the second consecutive day.

Early visitors to Gaganachukki, situated in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, managed to catch a glimpse of the waterfalls from the designated viewpoint, but security personnel soon imposed restrictions after a spurt in the inflow of visitors as the day progressed.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place at Bharachukki, which falls in Chamarajanagar district, with security personnel advising visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Apart from an entry fee for vehicles, an admission price of ₹5 per head was charged on visitors who wished to go down the steps to the designated viewpoint.

Security personnel posted at Bharachukki were seen disallowing tourists without masks and egging people gathering near the viewpoint to keep moving while cautioning them about COVID-19.

Most of the visitors at the twin waterfalls appeared to be from Bengaluru and Mysuru, going by the registration numbers of their vehicles. A very small number of vehicles were from outside the State. Car parking arrangements were made at a distance of a few hundred metres from both waterfalls.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar M.R. Ravi had visited Bharachukki on Saturday and inspected the arrangements made for safety, food, and parking of vehicles. He also inspected the dargah near Bharachukki and advised officials to repair the iron fence erected behind the place of worship.

Meanwhile, the discharge of water afforded a splendid view at KRS while Balamuri falls, situated downstream of the reservoir, too came alive. However, a note issued by the Mandya district administration said that, as a precautionary measure, the public was not allowed to venture into Cauvery river. The note from Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said barricades had been put up at Sri Nimishamba Temple near Ganjam at Srirangapatna taluk to ensure the safety of the public, particularly tourists.