Visitors are back at the zoo

Around 1,250 persons turned up, the highest since reopening in June

For the first time since the lockdown curbs were lifted, the Mysuru zoo and the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru, two popular tourist destinations, attracted 1,250-plus visitors last Sunday. This is the highest footfall received so far by the destinations since their reopening in June.

Also, the visitors’ numbers, which were between 100 and 200 on weekdays,are progressively increasing with 400 to 500 coming in although the numbers are too small when compared to the footfall the two sites used to attract before COVID-19.

The ‘surprising’ turnaround has rekindled hopes among the stakeholders in the tourism sector here although it is too early to predict a revival when the COVID=19 infection rate is yet to be flattened with cases, especially in Mysuru and Bengaluru, surging at a disturbing rate. Compared to the months of June and July, the footfall at the Mysuru zoo rose exceptionally in August.

Even as the reopening of tourist sites was intended to boost the local economy, the lifting of restrictions for inter-State travellers, suspending the 14-day mandatory quarantine for asymptomatic persons, has come at a time when the tourism economy had completely collapsed and stakeholders were impatiently looking for revival of tourism and travel business amidst COVID-19.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Member Secretary and APCCF B.P. Ravi said footfall crossing 1,000-plus amidst the pandemic is something significant. “The jump in footfall was noticed last Sunday. If the numbers go up in the subsequent weekends, then I can say it’s a sign of revival even if it is for local tourism.”

With Mysuru Dasara season approaching, the stakeholders are keeping their fingers crossed and awaiting the government’s stand on the scale of the festivities which drive tourism because of the brand the celebrations had been carrying.

Mysuru Travels’ Association President B.S. Prashanth said, “It’s too early to comment on the extent of tourism revival going by the footfall some sites had or by the lifting of travel restrictions for inter-State travellers. The fear of pandemic has to go and confidence has to come in among the travellers. We are in talks with travel agents in Kerala for reviving tourism.”

He, however, said the taxi rentals were steadily improving with 40 per cent of the business recovered since the curbs were eased.

Mr. Prashanth said there have been inquiries from Bengaluru for Kodagu, which is now returning to normal after the recent rains and floods. Since the people have remained indoors since the lockdown, they may wish to unwind in the lap of nature and they believe the land of coffee is an ideal location. “We are awaiting bookings,” he added.

The management of Mysuru zoo argues that complete recovery would take time but Sunday’s turnout is good news for local tourism. “The numbers made us happy,” zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni said, adding that the lifting of inter-State travel restrictions can resuscitate the travel and tourism industry, if not overnight, at least in the next couple of months.

The stakeholders in Kodagu are more optimistic as they claim that the phased unlocking has given access to sites which are longing for visitors since over five months. The hospitality sector reopened its properties in the district from Wednesday (September 1) as many popular tourist attractions are all set for reopening. “With Dasara ensuing, we hope people revive the sinking tourism economy taking all necessary precautions,” said B.R. Nagendra Prasad, President, Kodagu Hotel Owners’ Association.