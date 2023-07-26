Visit villages to extend necessary help to affected people, officials told

July 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of excess rainfall in some parts of Dharwad district on the one hand and rain deficit leading to sowing now in some parts on the other hand, Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad has directed officials to visit affected villages to extend to them the necessary help and assistance from the government.

Chairing a meeting of officials on natural calamities in the district in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Lad asked the officials to go to the people instead of sitting in office for doing administrative works. “Officials should visit villages to verify reports of house damage and take steps on priority to get roads repaired,” he said.

Mr. Lad said that while delayed rainfall has affected sowing in many places, it has also affected yield where sowing has been completed early. And now, excess rain is affecting yield further. The officials should activate Raita Sampark Kendras, sensitise farmers to crop insurance, guide them on crop maintenance and rabi cultivation. This apart, they should help them in getting benefits extended to them by the government, he said.

Although good rain has resulted in solving drinking water shortage in many villages, focus should be on completing multi village drinking water projects and projects under Jal Jeevan Mission. And, stringent action should be taken against poor quality works, he said.

The Minister also asked the taluk and district level officials to visit villages and submit details of their visits and steps taken to address various problems on a weekly basis to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He said that he will review the progress on a regular basis during his visits to the district headquarter.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, in-charge Police Commissioner Santosh Babu, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D., Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagadaddi and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Lad, accompanied by Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi and officials, visited rain-affected villages of Navalgund taluk and the overflowing Benni Halla stream. Mr. Konaraddi briefed the Minister on the rain damage in the constituency.