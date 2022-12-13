Visit to Chamarajanagar will give a political boost, Bommai

December 13, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Seeking to shatter the myth surrounding visit to Chamarajanagar, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday claimed that Chief Ministers visiting the town will receive a political boost.

Addressing a gathering at Chamarajanagar on the occasion of launch and laying the foundation stone for a slew of developmental programmes for Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet assembly constituencies, Mr. Bommai said he wished to convey to the people, who had stayed away from Chamarajanagar in the superstitious belief of losing power, that a visit to the town will increase their political strength and not decrease it.

He said he would like to inform the politicians, who had stayed away from Chamarajanagar out of the superstitious belief, that their political woes will be resolved by meeting the large-hearted people of Chamarajanagar.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Bommai said he had been to Chamarajanagar on earlier occasions also including the visit to Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in October 2021 for the inauguration of a 400-bed hospital.

Chamarajanagar is one of the 31 districts of Karnataka, which is also an important border district, having a lot of natural resources. The district needs as much importance for development as any other district, he said.

In Chamarajanagar, Mr. Bommai emphasised the need for a planned development of the district, which was created 25 years ago during the tenure of former Chief Minister J.H. Patel. “Time has come for its development,” he said while remembering Mr. Patel.

It may be mentioned here that successive Chief Ministers had reportedly stayed away from Chamarajanagar out of a superstitious fear of losing power after visiting the town.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who too made multiple visits to Chamarajanagar, had proclaimed that he had not only broken the jinx with the border district, but also disproved the superstition by staying in power for a full-five year term despite making visits to Chamarajanagar.