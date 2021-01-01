Vision group on health, medical education set up

To upgrade healthcare infrastructure in the State and ensure high-quality care in government hospitals, the State government has set up a vision group on health and medical education.
The vision group, headed by G. Gururaj, in charge director of NIMHANS, comprises 38 doctors and experts from all specialities of health and medical education. A Government Order in this regard was issued on Thursday.
The group will advise the government on formulating ideas for upgrading programmes and policies based on medical advancements and research. It will also come out with ideas to ensure better coordination between Health and Medical Education departments.
The members, include C.N. Manjunath, Giridhara R. Babu, Sudarshan Ballal, G.K. Venkatesh, Vivek Jawali, Sharan Patil, K. Bhujang Shetty, V. Ravi, and Issac Mathai.
