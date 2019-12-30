‘Vishwesha Tirtha Swami was an endless source of positivity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other State and national leaders condoled the death of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt on Sunday.

“I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima, was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Sharing a photograph of himself with the seer, he further tweeted, “The seer will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society.”

Home Minister Amit Shah described the seer as “an endless source of positivity”. “His teachings and thoughts will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers,” the Union Minister tweeted.

In his message, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had stayed back in Udupi after a function on Saturday there, said that with the seer’s death, the Hindu religion had lost a guide. “The seer was involved in social activities in addition to his spiritual sadhana. It is saddening that he did not live to witness the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “I am sorry to hear of the passing away of the seer. My condolences to all his followers around the world.”

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the seer had won the hearts of many people with his philosophy and honest speeches. In his tweet, the Congress leader hailed contributions of the seer to the elimination of social evils such as untouchability.

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda too joined the mourners and said the seer was the voice of the poor and deprived and his thoughts acted as a guide for all. Janata Dal (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in a tweet, described Vishwesha Tirtha Swami seer as “an extraordinary saint” who was lively and socially progressive.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the seer was a conscience-keeper of society and a champion of unity among Hindus. “His death has caused a huge void that will be difficult to fill,” he said.

The likes of M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Dinesh Gundu Rao and R.V. Deshpande also recalled the contributions of the seer and condoled his death.

Three-day mourning

The State government has announced a three-day mourning period from Sunday to Tuesday following the death of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami.

A government notification stated that no official entertainment programme would be conducted during the three days and that the national flag would be flown at half-mast on all State government buildings.