‘Vishwesha Tirtha spiritually guided society till the end’

Rich tributes were paid to Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who passed away on December 29, at a condolence meeting held at Rajangana here on Saturday.

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt said that Vishwesha Tirtha kept spiritually guiding society till the very last. That was clear from the last discourse he delivered at Rajangana here on December 19, before he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital with extensive pneumonia on December 20. He delivered his last discourse despite the fact he had a high fever.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami had deep concern for environment. He had sat on a fast when land was given for an industrial project at Kuthethur. The Pejawar seer had been at the forefront of the Ayodhya movement for the Ram Temple, the Palimar seer said.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, said Vishewesha Tirtha Swami had contributed a lot to education. The message of his life would contribute to creating spiritual awareness in society, he said. K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said it was difficult to believe that Vishwesha Tirtha Swami was no more. He had purchased land near Rajangana to create an area for parking of vehicles. He had intended to purchase another four acres near here for the development of better facilities for the sake of devotees. A project would have to be drawn up in the memory of the seer, he said.

Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt; Bannanje Govindacharya, scholar; Udyavara Madhava Acharya, writer,were among those present.