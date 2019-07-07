Vishwanath’s surprise ideological shift

Bengaluru

In less than 48 hours of participating in a JD(S) function to hand over charge to new State president, A.H. Vishwanath, four-time MLA and one-time MP, led a group of eight rebel MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) and tendered resignation on Saturday.

If he joins the BJP, Mr. Vishwanath would have had a career in all three major political parties of the State. He had been a vocal defender of secularism through his four-decade-long political career that began in 1978. Mr. Vishwanath, who was once a passionate Congressman, even wrote a book, Apatkalada Aalapagalu, defending the imposition of the Emergency.

Once a bitter critic of H.D. Deve Gowda and the JD(S), he, however, joined the party in 2017 after a fallout with Siddaramaiah, a fellow Kuruba leader whom he had brought to the Congress in 2006 by playing a key role. Subsequently, he became the JD(S) State president.

His choice of joining the JD(S), after quitting the Congress, was said to be guided by his commitment to secularism.

Leader of rebel MLAs?

While Mr. Vishwanath has claimed that “the coalition government has failed to deliver to the people”, he has remained mum on whether or not he will join the BJP. Reports, however, suggest that it was he who led the rebel MLAs. “After several attempts to topple the government failed over the past one year and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had led rebel MLAs, lost credibility with the BJP central leadership, the saffron party’s State unit was directed by it central leaders to search for a new credible and respectable leader to lead the rebellion. This is where Mr. Vishwanath came in handy,” BJP sources said.

Mr. Vishwanath had switched political loyalty earlier in his career too. He debuted in the Vidhana Soudha in 1978 under the leadership of D. Devaraj Urs and remained with him during the 1979 trust vote. But he quit the Urs’s party and rejoined the Congress led by Gundu Rao in 1980. Defending this decision in his autobiography, Halli Hakkiya Haadu, Mr. Vishwanath had said, “Devaraj Urs himself told us he was a sinking ship and asked us to go in search of political future.”