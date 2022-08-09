Vishwanath’s sons identify themselves with Congress

Even though former Minister and veteran politician A.H. Vishwanath, who is now a BJP MLC, fell out with the Congress, his two sons continue to be followers of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While his elder son Amith Devarahatti had served as the Congress party’s Zilla Panchayat member from Bheriya in K.R. Nagar in Mysuru, his youngest son Poorvaj Vishwanath is all set to formally join the Congress shortly.

After attending the 75th birthday celebrations of Mr. Siddaramaiah in Davangere recently, Mr. Poorvaj turned up for the padayatra launched by the former Chief Minister to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence at Tagadur on Monday.

Mr. Poorvaj said he looked up to leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also belongs to his Kuruba community, and would shortly join the Congress formally. Mr. Poorvaj is following in the footsteps of his brother Mr. Amith, who remained steadfast with the Congress even after his father’s resignation from the party.

At a recent meeting convened by the Congress in Mysuru, Mr. Amith recalled the former Chief Minister’s role in getting him ticket to contest the last zilla panchayat elections and his campaign for his success in the elections. He had joined forces with Congress MLA representing Hunsur H.P. Manjunath and Congress leader from K.R. Nagar Ravishankar in ferrying people to Siddaramothsava from the region.

Mr. Poorvaj said he has known Mr. Siddaramaiah since his younger days. He, however, made it clear that his father does not have any reservations over his joining the Congress. “I have discussed the matter with him and he has allowed us to chart our own political career,” Mr. Poorvaj added.

He said he had discussed the matter with Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had responded positively to his decision to join the party. Mr. Poorvaj also said that Mr. Siddaramaiah has a good chance of becoming the Chief Minister again and he would like to strengthen his hands.

Mr. Vishwanath quit the Congress after about 40 years of association to join the JD(S) and later the BJP to become an MLC. Though Mr. Vishwanath continues to be critical of Mr. Siddaramaiah, he also does not lose any opportunity to criticise the BJP government in the State.