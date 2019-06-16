Vishwanath will continue as JD(S) chief: Gowda

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Sunday clarified that former Minister A.H. Vishwanath will continue as State party president.

“There is no question of making anybody else as State president,” he told reporters here on Sunday, maintaining that “the post will remain as it is till he [Mr. Vishwanath] comes. We will convince him.” Acknowledging that Mr. Vishwanath was not happy with the politics at the district [Mysuru] level, Mr. Gowda said he had not asked for a Cabinet berth.

On his grandson K. Nikhil’s political future, he said: “Nikhil was fielded under pressure from our party leaders in Mandya. He (Nikhil) will not keep quiet despite his loss. He is a fighter and will fight politically than what he would do in film industry.” He also said that since he need not go to Lok Sabha after his electoral defeat in Tumakuru, he would concentrate on strengthening the party.

On the light disgruntlement in both parties over Cabinet expansion, Mr. Gowda said that to protect the coalition, Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy had accommodated Independents in the Cabinet. “Several legislators are unhappy. Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Shivashankar Reddy, and Managuli have offered to resign. Some will also work for the party.” The government was also appointing heads for boards and corporations, he added.

‘Not accepted’

Meanwhile in Mysuru, Minister for Higher Education G.T. Deve Gowda said Mr. Vishwanath’s resignation has not yet been accepted.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said only after his resignation is accepted can the party consider other names for the post.

“There will be no discussion on other names till the resignation is accepted,” he said.

Mr. Gowda denied that Mr. Nikhil was in the race for the post.

He, however, said that Mr. Nikhil’s name had been proposed for the post of JD(S) State youth president. But, the proposal is yet to be discussed.