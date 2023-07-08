Vishwanath welcomes State Budget presented by Siddaramaiah

July 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

A.H. Vishwanath, former Minister and MLC, has welcomed the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Vishwanath hailed the attention paid to food, health and education, besides women’s empowerment in the State Budget.

He said funds had been set aside for implementation of the five guarantee schemes “without any discrimination on caste, religion or political” lines.

However, he warned the government against complacency after launching the guarantee schemes and asked leaders to ensure that the projects are implemented properly.

Leader of the Opposition

Mr. Vishwanath also criticized the BJP for its failure to choose a Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. “It is a matter of shame that the State Budget was presented without a Leader of the Opposition,” he remarked.

He said the BJP had allowed JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister, to function as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and also claimed that the two parties were on the verge of forging an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.

Uniform Civil Code

Fielding queries from reporters on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Mr. Vishwanath said the BJP had revived the issue of UCC in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections, hoping to create a vote bank. “But, it will not be implemented,” he said.

However, he said India’s uniqueness was its diversity. “A proposal to introduce UCC should be discussed across the length and breadth of the country. And since India is a federal nation, all the states should accept it. It can become a law only then,” he said.

With regard to former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s reported statement blaming indiscipline in the BJP on the 17 new entrants to the party from other parties, Mr. Vishwanath said the new entrants to the BJP were the ones who had been ruined. “It is the BJP, which benefited,” he said while claiming that Mr. Eshwarappa himself became a Minister, but lost the berth after alleged corruption charges.