Vishwanath warns Siddaramaiah of boycott by Kuruba community

Taking serious exception to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reported accusation that padayatra led by Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha Swami had been sponsored by the RSS, A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, warned the Congress leader that the Kuruba community would boycott him if he did not withdraw the charge against their revered seer.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Vishwanath claimed the swami, who is leading the 340 km-long padayatra to seek the Scheduled Tribe (ST) tag for the community, was disappointed with Mr. Siddaramaiah’s insinuations against him. “If he does not take back the allegation against the swamiji, the community will have to boycott Mr. Siddaramaiah,” the BJP MLC warned.

Launching a broadside against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Vishwanath said the Congress leader may have forgotten the role played by the mutt and the Kuruba community in his growth in politics and subsequent elevation to the post of Chief Minister of the State.

“You have no respect for the mutt. You have no gratitude for the people of the community. You are disrespecting swamiji in front of all other communities. Does it bring you any respect? Does it suit your personality and status?,” Mr. Vishwanath questioned while accusing Mr. Siddaramaiah of being ‘small-minded’ in the campaign launched by the leaders of Kuruba community to seek ST status.