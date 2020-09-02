Vishwanath visits RSS office in Mysuru

MYSURU

02 September 2020 21:52 IST

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath paid a visit to the RSS office in Mysuru on Wednesday, raising eyebrows in many circles.

Mr. Vishwanath, who had convened a press conference after the visit, refused to field any queries other than on the issue of alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

Though sources in the BJP described it as a “courtesy call” as he had not visited the RSS office after his nomination to the Legislative Council by the BJP government, Mr. Vishwanath’s visit comes in the backdrop of the furore he had kicked up in political circles after heaping praise on Mysuru’s warrior king Tipu Sultan.

Mr. Vishwanath had been targeted by several BJP leaders for praising Tipu.