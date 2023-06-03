Vishwanath turns visits Congress office to participate in function to felicitate Periyapatna MLA

June 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

A.H. Vishwanath, Former Minister and BJP MLC, turned up at the Congress office in Mysuru on Saturday, June 3. Mr. Vishwanath, who had resigned from the Congress six years ago in June 2017, was present in the party office on Saturday when a function was organised to felicitate K. Venkatesh, Periyapatna MLA, who was recently appointed Minister and entrusted with the Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Department portfolio.

Mr. Vishwanath joined the others present on the occasion while taking a pledge to uphold the Indian Constitution.

Acknowledging Mr. Vishwanath’s presence in the party office, Mr. Venkatesh, while addressing the gathering, said he knew Mr. Vishwanath very well even before he became close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and expressed his happiness over the MLC reviving his association with the Congress.

He wished Mr. Vishwanath good health and also acknowledged the support he has declared to the Congress.

Mr. Vishwanath, who had quit the Congress in June 2017, had joined the JD(S) to become the party’s State president and was even elected the party MLA to represent Hunsur Assembly segment during the 2018 assembly elections.

However, he quit the JD(S) too in 2019 and joined the BJP after which he was made the MLC.

In the run up to the recently held Assembly elections, Mr. Vishwanath had openly declared his support to the Congress.