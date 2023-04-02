ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwanath to hold ‘repentance satyagraha’ on April 3

April 02, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A.H. Vishwanath, Former Minister and BJP MLC, will conduct a ‘repentance satyagraha’ near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in front of Mysuru Law Court complex on Monday, April 3.

Mr. Vishwanath said he will observe the satyagraha by sitting in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Mr. Vishwanath had recently told reporters that he had committed a grave mistake by bringing the BJP Government to power in Karnataka and he needed to atone for his sin by following Mahatma Gandhi. “Whenever Mahatma Gandhi thought he had committed a mistake, he would undertake a penance,” he said.

Mr. Vishwanath, it may be recalled, had been elected as JD(S) MLA from Hunsur during the 2018 Assembly elections. But, he was among the 17 MLAs of Congress and JD (S), who resigned their Assembly seats in protest against the JD (S)-Congerss coalition Government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy, paving the way for the installation of B.S. Yediyurappa-headed BJP Government in the State.

