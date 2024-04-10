GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwanath takes on State government over ‘’mess in education system’’

April 10, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, addressing mediapersons in Mysuru on Wednesday.

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, addressing mediapersons in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, flayed the State government for what he termed ‘a mess of the education system in Karnataka’ and described it as a fallout of the failure to implement the National Education Policy in spirit.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Vishwanath, known to be critical of the BJP, turned his guns on the Congress and flayed it on ‘’mismanagement’’ of the education system. He referred to the Supreme Court judgment staying the announcement of board exams conducted for Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, said similar attempts were made by the BJP in the past and the Congress was now persisting with it.

Mr. Vishwanath said the State Government move was in violation of the Right To Education Act passed by the Manmohan Singh Government and the Supreme Court had passed strictures against Karnataka government.

He said board examination for Classes 5, 8,9 and 11 was in violation of the law and alleged that the government was receiving kickbacks in question-paper setting and this was disgraceful as it had violated the sanctity of examination.

There was a time when Karnataka was ahead of other States in education but of late, it has been sliding, he added. Madhu Bangarappa has failed as a Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and should be replaced, said Mr. Vishwanath.

He lamented that the State government was announcing a slew of guarantee schemes. But a guarantee to provide education was also important and if educational guarantee was given no other guarantee scheme needed be implemented.

Mr. Vishwanath said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should also take the issue seriously and called for an inquiry into the state of affairs in the Education Department.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / education / students / test/examination / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.