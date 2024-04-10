Vishwanath takes on State government over ‘’mess in education system’’

April 10, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, flayed the State government for what he termed ‘a mess of the education system in Karnataka’ and described it as a fallout of the failure to implement the National Education Policy in spirit.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Vishwanath, known to be critical of the BJP, turned his guns on the Congress and flayed it on ‘’mismanagement’’ of the education system. He referred to the Supreme Court judgment staying the announcement of board exams conducted for Classes 5, 8, 9 and 11, said similar attempts were made by the BJP in the past and the Congress was now persisting with it.

Mr. Vishwanath said the State Government move was in violation of the Right To Education Act passed by the Manmohan Singh Government and the Supreme Court had passed strictures against Karnataka government.

He said board examination for Classes 5, 8,9 and 11 was in violation of the law and alleged that the government was receiving kickbacks in question-paper setting and this was disgraceful as it had violated the sanctity of examination.

There was a time when Karnataka was ahead of other States in education but of late, it has been sliding, he added. Madhu Bangarappa has failed as a Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and should be replaced, said Mr. Vishwanath.

He lamented that the State government was announcing a slew of guarantee schemes. But a guarantee to provide education was also important and if educational guarantee was given no other guarantee scheme needed be implemented.

Mr. Vishwanath said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should also take the issue seriously and called for an inquiry into the state of affairs in the Education Department.