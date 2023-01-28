Vishwanath takes exception to Bhyrappa giving credit to PM for Padma award

January 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC and former Minister, on Saturday took exception to writer S.L. Bhyrappa claiming that he was chosen for Padma Bhushan as Narendra Modi was the Prime Minister and said he deserved the prestigious civilian award for his literary works.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Vishwanath said he was also an admirer of the 91-year-old Saraswathi Samman awardee and had read several books he had authored. But, he begged to differ with Mr. Bhyrappa’s statement that he had been chosen for the Padma Bhushan as Mr. Modi was the Prime Minister.

“You have not got the award because of Mr. Modi. You have been chosen for the award because of your writing”, he said while adding that the prestige of the award will be lowered with such statements. Mr. Bhyrappa had not only said that he got the award because Mr. Modi was the Prime Minister, but had also favoured his continuation as the Prime Minister till after 2029.

Earlier, Mr. Vishwanath showered praises on former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan award.

He claimed that the ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ was modelled on ‘Vibrant Karnataka’ during the tenure of Mr. Krishna as the Chief Minister of the State. Also, he said Mr. Krishna had made the world take note of India through the promotion of the Information Technology (IT) industry and talent in Karnataka during his tenure.

By giving priority to education, health and food during his tenure, Mr. Vishwanath said Mr. Krishna had ensured progress and stability in the State. He recalled the midday meals and Yashaswini health schemes introduced during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Mr Vishwanath also came down on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly snatching the microphone from the hands of Kaginele Guru Peetha seer Sri Eshwarananda Puri Swami at a programme in Bengaluru recently.