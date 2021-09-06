Vishwanath supports order on re-survey of land

Mysuru

06 September 2021 19:02 IST

Issue pertains to land grab charges against S.R. Mahesh

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Monday supported the order issued by Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records Munish Moudgil for re-survey of land in and around Mysuru that had come under a radar after former Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had accused JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh of alleged encroachment.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath found fault with Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar for questioning Mr. Moudgil’s authority. Mr. Somashekar, who represents the government, cannot ask Mr. Moudgil who gave him the authority. Pointing out that the government has given him the authority, the BJP MLC said Mr. Somashekar cannot question it. “It is against law.”

Though a survey had been carried out under the Divisional Commissioner of Mysuru, an RTI activist had submitted a complaint questioning the earlier report. “So, the Commissioner (Survey, Settlement and Land Records) has issued directions for re-survey to get the factual position”, Mr. Vishwanath said. If Mr. Mahesh has not encroached on government land, there is no need for him to fear.

Reacting to the results of elections to urban local bodies in parts of the State, Mr. Vishwanath said the outcome of the elections was no barometer for the results of the next Assembly elections.

Praises Bommai

Mr. Vishwanath, who was among the vociferous critics of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Monday heaped praises on incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Mr. Bommai is not under the shadow of Mr. Yediyurappa. He is charting his own individual course, which is reassuring and giving hope to the people of the State. The earlier Chief Minister was connecting to the family. The present Chief Minister is connecting with people”, he remarked.

Expressing hope that the next Cabinet expansion will be held after the coming Legislature session, Mr. Vishwanath advised the Chief Minister to distribute all the portfolios to his ministerial colleagues and only supervise the administration.