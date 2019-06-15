Vishwanath-Srinivas Prasad meeting triggers speculation

The meeting between A.H. Vishwanath, JD(S) State president who has quit the post, and Chamarajanagar MP and BJP State vice-president V. Srinivas Prasad on Friday led to one more speculation on the former’s moves.

When contacted, Mr. Vishwanath told The Hindu that they were friends for the past four decades. “When two politicians meet, obviously we discuss politics. But there is nothing special about the meeting.”

Sources close to Mr. Vishwanath, however, said he was upset over the inclusion of Independent MLA R. Shankar, who belongs to Kuruba community, into the Cabinet. This is seen as a strategy by Congress leader Siddaramaiah to keep Mr. Vishwanath out of the Cabinet.

Mr. Vishwanath had recently expressed his desire to join the Cabinet “if offered”. Not considering him during the expansion and accommodating an Independent MLA from his community in the Cabinet is learnt to have irked the JD(S) leader.