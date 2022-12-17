 Vishwanath should quit BJP instead of muckraking, says Pratap Simha

December 17, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said here on Saturday that A.H.Vishwanath, MLC, should quit the BJP if he is not convinced of its ideologies and views.

His comments came in the context of Mr. Vishwanath describing senior leader V. Srinivas Prasad as being ‘’king among political defectors’’ which resulted in the latter accusing Mr. Vishwanath of embezzling funds meant for elections.

Speaking to mediapersons Mr.Simha said that Mr. Vishwanath has been indulging in muckraking though he is part of the party and constantly needles fellow members. If he is upset and does not share the ideologies of the BJP then he should go, said Mr. Simha.

‘’There is no point in staying in the party and constantly hurling abuses against party members and even people are fed up of this kind of politics and have already given their verdict to caution him’’, said Mr. Simha alluding to Mr.Vishwanth’s defeat in the bypolls.

Refusing to be further drawn into the war of words between the two Mr. Simha said Mr. Srinivas Prasad is a senior political leader of the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt who has ‘’transcended all caste barriers’’ and had earned respect of all communities. ‘’Mr. Prasad has set high standards of probity in politics and I have immense respects for him and feel hurt if he was insulted’’, Mr.Simha added.