Vishwanath should learn Mysuru’s history: Simha

The Bharatiya Janata Party continued to attack former Minister A.H. Vishwanath for his remarks in support of 18th century warrior king Tipu Sultan with Pratap Simha, MP, on Saturday claiming that the new entrant to the BJP is yet to come out of the ideology espoused by his previous parties.
Pointing out that Mr. Vishwanath had joined the BJP after serving in other parties – Congress and JD(S), Mr. Simha said the former Minister should learn the “real” history soon.
Mr. Vishwanath had described Tipu as a “brave revolutionary” and a “son of the soil”, who cannot be restricted to any “party, caste or religion”. The former Minister also favoured including lessons on Tipu Sultan in textbooks.
The MP said that Mr. Vishwanath had been nominated to the Legislative Council by the BJP government under the field of literature, which also covers history. “He should learn Mysuru’s history,” Mr. Simha said while speaking to reporters at a function here.
Ekadashi silence
Meanwhile, Mr .Vishwanath, who was also present in the same function, refused to comment on the controversy citing the silence he was maintaining for Ekadashi.
