Vishwanath sees a ‘conspiracy’ to close Kannada-medium schools 

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has criticised the move to collect ₹100 from government school students and said that it was part of a larger conspiracy to shut down Kannada medium schools in the State.

Coming down heavily on the government, Mr. Vishwanath told media persons here on Saturday that education and health should be the priority areas of any government and yet it was a misfortune that they were being ignored.

‘’Students of government-run institutions tend to come from economically weaker and socially vulnerable sections of society and compelling them to pay ₹100 every month was outrageous. It is a conspiracy to shut down Kannada medium schools and school education was headed in the wrong direction’’, said Mr.Vishwanath.

Questioning the need to collect money from students, the MLC wondered whether the government did not have funds for the same and said under Right To Education Act, every child has the right to be in school and get educated.

During the pandemic, a large number of students were forced to drop out of schools. Instead of stepping up efforts to bring thme back to schools, the government is resorting to collecting donations, he said and demanded that the circular be withdrawn.

The progress of a society, state and a country hinges on education and nutrition and these should be the focus of the government but no Minister was bothered about the dropout rates nor making efforts to get such students back to school, said Mr.Vishwanath.

Responding to the publicity over Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa dining with Dalits, Mr.Vishwanath said it has become a fashion. ‘’If they were invited then fine but if they forced themselves into any house and carried their own plates and food with them it amounts to insult and humiliation.’

The MLC said it would be worthwhile for the government to take up the welfare of the Dalits in true earnest and win their hearts instead of such theatrics.

Referring to the death of a tribal, Kariappa, when in custody of the Forest Department officials, Mr.Viswhanath said, though cases have been registered against 17 department staff, they have to be arrested. The government on its part should promote education and greater awareness among the tribals of their rights, he added.