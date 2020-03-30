Vishwanath seeks recall of ‘inefficient’ officials from Mysuru

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to recall “inefficient” officials posted in Mysuru to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Expressing concern over the situation in nearby Nanjangud after 10 employees of a pharmaceutical company tested positive, Mr. Vishwanath, in a video message, has feared that the dreaded virus would spread to Mysuru if immediate steps were not taken by the officials.

He accused the officials of a few departments of inefficiency and irresponsibility. “They are behaving as though it doesn’t concern them,” he said before urging Mr. Yediyurappa to recall such “inefficient” officials from the district and city. He suggested that a special team should be constituted to prevent Mysuru from falling into the grip of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy held a video conference with JD(S) MLAs in the district.

He told MLAs S.R. Mahesh of K.R. Nagar, Ashwin Kumar of T. Narsipur, and Mahadev of Periyapatna to take up steps to not only create awareness among the public, but also ensure that the requirements of the poor and hungry are taken care.

During the video conference, the MLAs complained that the government had not taken proper steps to quarantine the suspects, who had returned from abroad. Mr. Kumaraswamy, who said the quarantined people had not been given proper guidance, asked the MLAs to take up the responsibility of ensuring that virus does not spread.