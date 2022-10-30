Vishwanath seeks probe into charges of bribing journalists by CMO

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanth on Sunday condemned the alleged efforts by the Chief Minister’s Office to bribe journalists through Deepavali sweets and sought an inquiry into the episode.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the government will be found wanting if it did not order a probe into the episode. He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to remove the Media Co-ordinator in his office, who is accused of distributing cash to select journalists along with Deepavali sweets.

He sought to know if the CM had given the media co-ordinator in his office the permission to distribute cash along with Deepavali sweets or whether he had taken such a step on his own. Though a few journalists had rightly returned the cash sent along with the sweet box, the others had kept the same without saying anything, he said wondering if they had accepted the same.

Calling upon the CM to come clean on the matter, Mr. Vishwanath said there were allegations that a Minister in his Cabinet too had distributed expensive gifts to select journalists on the occasion of Deepavali. Though he did not name the Minister, Mr. Vishwanath said the CM should remove such Ministers from his Cabinet.

Decrying the efforts to bribe journalists, Mr. Vishwanath said the episode was tantamount to insulting the media, which is not only the bridge between the people and the people’s representatives, but also the fourth pillar of democracy.

The BJP MLC, who also distributed boxes of sweets to journalists before the press conference, said the gesture was part of the tradition of Deepavali. “It is a tradition of exchanging trust,” he said. But, the act of distributing cash along with Deepavali sweets was an “intentional bribe”. “How can “scotch, watch, cash and gold” be part of the tradition to exchange trust, he questioned.

Mr. Vishwanath also said that the distribution of cash may be the “first instalment” as the elections to the State Assembly are approaching. Even though he also belonged to the ruling party, Mr Vishwanath said he had never dithered when he came to pointing out the wrongdoings. He wondered if the alleged efforts to bribe journalists was to prevent them to hide the truth.