Vishwanath seeks probe into charges of bribing journalists by CMO

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 30, 2022 22:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanth on Sunday condemned the alleged efforts by the Chief Minister’s Office to bribe journalists through Deepavali sweets and sought an inquiry into the episode.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the government will be found wanting if it did not order a probe into the episode. He asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to remove the Media Co-ordinator in his office, who is accused of distributing cash to select journalists along with Deepavali sweets.

He sought to know if the CM had given the media co-ordinator in his office the permission to distribute cash along with Deepavali sweets or whether he had taken such a step on his own. Though a few journalists had rightly returned the cash sent along with the sweet box, the others had kept the same without saying anything, he said wondering if they had accepted the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling upon the CM to come clean on the matter, Mr. Vishwanath said there were allegations that a Minister in his Cabinet too had distributed expensive gifts to select journalists on the occasion of Deepavali. Though he did not name the Minister, Mr. Vishwanath said the CM should remove such Ministers from his Cabinet.

Decrying the efforts to bribe journalists, Mr. Vishwanath said the episode was tantamount to insulting the media, which is not only the bridge between the people and the people’s representatives, but also the fourth pillar of democracy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The BJP MLC, who also distributed boxes of sweets to journalists before the press conference, said the gesture was part of the tradition of Deepavali. “It is a tradition of exchanging trust,” he said. But, the act of distributing cash along with Deepavali sweets was an “intentional bribe”. “How can “scotch, watch, cash and gold” be part of the tradition to exchange trust, he questioned.

Mr. Vishwanath also said that the distribution of cash may be the “first instalment” as the elections to the State Assembly are approaching. Even though he also belonged to the ruling party, Mr Vishwanath said he had never dithered when he came to pointing out the wrongdoings. He wondered if the alleged efforts to bribe journalists was to prevent them to hide the truth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
political parties
corruption & bribery

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app