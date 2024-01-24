Vishwanath revives demand for carving out separate Devaraj Urs district 

January 24, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP MLC and Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Wednesday revived his demand for carving a separate district out of Mysuru with its headquarters in Hunsur to be named after former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Vishwanath said the proposed separate district should comprise six taluks of Hunsur, which is also the native of Mr. Urs, besides K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote, Sargaru, and Saligrama.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru was so much stretched with work pressure that it becomes impossible for her or him to visit the taluk even once in six months. As Mysuru was an important destination frequently visited by not only VIPs like President and Ministers, besides parliamentary committees and state committees, the Deputy Commissioner finds it difficult to visit taluks.

Hence, as the Constitution of India too is in favour of smaller taluks and districts to enable the people to experience administration, there is a dire need to carve out a separate district from Mysuru comprising six taluks.

Mr Vishwanath said he had already held discussions in the regard with the MLAs of H.D. Kote, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, and Hunsur viz Anil Chikkamadu, K. Venkatesh, Ravishankar, and Harish Gowda respectively and expressed optimism of taking the proposal forward with a consensus.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also from Mysuru district, will be convinced about the need for a separate district.

He said the proposed separate district has a number of resources including the famous Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco, which is cultivated in Periyapatna, Hunsur, H.D. Kote and K.R. Nagar regions.

He said the proposed district should be named after Mr. Urs, an exceptional leader of the backward classes, who not only gave away 21 lakh acres of land to the tiller under the land reforms revolution, but also brought about significant reforms and progress in the fields of education, economy, irrigation etc.

He said the proposal to carve out a separate district was first mooted by him in 2018, but had now gained traction with the issue becoming a matter of debate at the village and panchayat level.

Ram Mandir

Mr. Vishwanath, who complimented the BJP government at the Centre for the construction of Ram Mandir, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to now focus on other issues of development so that people’s poverty and suffering are addressed.

‘For how many years will you keep talking about Ram Mandir?”, he asked before referring to the problems faced by the common public. “Don’t make Rama your chief election campaigner. Let him remain a deity,” he said while also appealing to the media and people’s representatives to discuss economic policies and programmes, which was not happening.

Parliament security breach

Mr. Vishwanath also raised the issue of the recent security breach in the Parliament and wondered if the BJP government was trying to hush up the matter.

Pointing out that Mysuru’s BJP MP Pratap Simha had given passes to the youths, who had gone on a rampage in the Parliament when the Lok Sabha was in session, Mr. Vishwanath alleged that the BJP government was becoming weak in administration and maintenance of law and order and was hence trying to hush up the matter.